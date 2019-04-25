LPH Concerts and Events confirmed that Keating would be performing on August 31 and tickets are on sale.

In August 2000, Keating released his debut, self-titled album. It shot straight to number one in the UK charts, and contained the two number one singles When You Say Nothing at All and Life Is A Rollercoaster.

It went on to sell 4.4 million copies around the world and f established the Irish star as an artist in his own right.

Parking is available free of charge in the grounds of Kimbolton Castle. Signage will be erected on the main approaches to Kimbolton and stewards will be on hand to direct guests on arrival.

A limited number of priority parking spaces are available to purchase in addition to tickets at a cost of £10 per vehicle. These can be purchased alongside concert tickets online. Priority tickets must be scanned on arrival and displayed in vehicle window when parking.

General admission for adults is £42.50 and children (5-16) are £26.50.

Children under 5 enter free. VIP tickets, £75-£95.

For more information visit: www. lphconcerts.co.uk/events/ronan-kimbolton.