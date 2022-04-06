Wherefore art thou Romeo? Shakespeare at the George announce next play
- Credit: Shakespeare at the George
Tickets to see the open-air summer production of Romeo and Juliet at the George Hotel in Huntingdon are now on sale.
Set in 1950s Verona, this year’s show promises to be a lively, fast-moving and colourful interpretation of Shakespeare's classic tale of doomed young lovers.
It will be full of original rock 'n roll music written especially for the show.
Director Steph Hamer said: “Think of it as Westside Story comes to Huntingdon, without a pair of tights in sight!"
The performances will begin from 7:30 pm on June 21 until July 2 in the atmospheric Jacobean hotel courtyard.
For the hard hearing, there will be a captioned performance on Thursday, June 23.
Tickets are priced at £12/£14 for adults and £9 for those aged 16 and under, with a discount on offer to those booking ten or more tickets on the same evening.
For those who want to make an evening of it, you can order a pre-theatre meal at the George.
To buy tickets, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/satg.