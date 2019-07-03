The production stars Joanne Clifton (Strictly Come Dancing) and Steve Punt (Punt and Dennis and The Now Show).

The Rocky Horror Show follows the story of high school sweethearts Brad and Janet as they seek help at the Frankenstein place after their car breaks down.

After meeting the charismatic and flamboyant Frankn-Furter, and his group of live-in staff and groupies, Brad and Janet's lives are turned on their heads. It's an adventure they'll never forget.

Written by Richard O'Brien, the show first appeared at the Royal Court in 1973. Since then it has been performed in more than 30 countries and translated into more than 20 languages.

The film adaptation was released under the name The Rocky Horror Picture Show and while initially criticised it has since become a cult classic.

Shows are at 7.45pm from Monday-Thursday and 5.30pm and 8.30pm on Friday and Saturday.

Tickets are £25/£35/£40/£45 from the box office on: 01223 503333/www.cambridgeartstheatre.com.