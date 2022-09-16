Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Rock of Ages comes rocking and rolling into Cambridge

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 5:07 PM September 16, 2022
Updated: 5:08 PM September 16, 2022
Rock of Ages will be coming to Cambridge this Autumn featuring two West End musical stars

Rock of Ages comes to rock Cambridge Arts Theatre with over 25 classic rock anthems this October. 

Enjoy songs like ‘We Built This City’, ‘The Final Countdown’, ‘Wanted Dead or Alive’, ‘Here I Go Again’ with West End stars Kevin Kennedy and Cameron Sharp and many more. 

The musical will be running from Tuesday, October 4 to Saturday, October 8. 

There will be performances for every day the show’s in town, with performances every day but Friday at 7.30pm when there’ll be a later show at 8.30pm 

2.30pm shows are also available on Wednesday and Saturday while Friday offers a later afternoon show at 5.30pm. 

Tickets start at £25 and all ticket prices include a £3 per ticket booking fee. 

Tickets can be bought through the box office at: 01223 503333, or purchased online at www.cambridgeartstheatre.com. 

The address for Cambridge Arts Theatre is 6 St Edward’s Passage, Cambridge, CB2 3PJ. 

