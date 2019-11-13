The renowned English actor of stage and screen Robert Lindsay stars as the legendary cinematographer, director and photographer Jack Cardiff in Prism, which runs from November 18-23.

This delightfully witty and poignant story tells the story of Cardiff's extraordinary life.

Robert Lindsay began his professional acting career in 1973, and has starred extensively in theatre, television and film. Most notable credits include My Family, G.B.H, Galavant and Genius. Lindsay's theatre credits include Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (West End) and The Entertainer (The Old Vic).

The cast also stars Tara Fitzgerald, whose credits include Game of Thrones (seasons 3-5), Macbeth (Shakespeare's Globe) and Shipwreck (Almeida Theatre).

★The legendary Jack Cardiff has retired. His hard days of work - and play - on famous film sets are long behind him, as are his secret liaisons with some of the most famous women in the world.

Surrounded by memorabilia from a lifetime of 'painting with light', writing an autobiography should be easy - were it not that Jack would now rather live in the past than remember it.

Jack Cardiff was a British cinematographer, director and photographer whose career spanned from silent film to colour filmmaking, most famously working with directors such as Alfred Hitchcock.

Cardiff was honoured an OBE in 2000 and in 2001 an Academy Honorary Award for his contribution

to cinema. Prism is written and directed by Terry Johnson (Hysteria, La Cage aux Folles) and enjoyed a sold-out

run at London's Hampstead Theatre in 2017.

Performances are from November 18-23 at 7.45pm with matinee shows at 2.30pm on Thursday and Saturday at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £25/£35/£40/£45 from the box office: 01223 503333/www.cambridgeartstheatre.com.