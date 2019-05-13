Beckett burst onto the comedy circuit just five years ago, but within his first year he had won four 'new act' competitions, including Amused Moose Laugh Off 2010, Outside The Box New Act of the Year 2010, Leicester Square Theatre New Act of the Year 2009 and Reading Comedy Festival New Act of the Year 2009 as well as being nominated for the prestigious Adelaide Fringe Best Newcomer Award 2011.

After quickly establishing himself on the circuit, his cheeky chappy persona saw him winning even more fans when he starred on BBC1's Live At The Apollo, Would I Lie To You, Channel 4's 8 Out Of 10 Cats, BBC2's Mock The Week, ITV2's Celebrity Juice as well as his role as resident comedian in the jungle each year on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here Now.

The show is at the Huntingdon venue on June 5 and tickets £17.50 and £15.50 for concessions (NHS staff). The performance is suitable for those aged, 14,plus and tickets are avialable from the box office on: 01223 357851 or online at: www.jesterlarf.com.