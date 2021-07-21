Review

Published: 4:58 PM July 21, 2021

Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice dazzle in their 'Him and Me' tour. - Credit: Strictly Theatre Co

An emotional return to live theatre couldn’t have been spent in better company than with Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice - who dazzled in a dance extravaganza that had everything but the kitchen sink.

The dynamic duo appeared on stage out of the shadows to ask if it was a dream - and it’s no wonder after the last 16 months of a global pandemic.

Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice dazzle in their 'Him and Me' tour. - Credit: Strictly Theatre Co

The audience couldn’t have been happier to cheer on two of their favourite professional dancers who are now arguably as popular as their celebrity partners on Strictly Come Dancing.

There was singing, dancing, banter and even a “wiggle” from Gio after a shout out from a member of the audience. (Oh, how easily pleased we are after a year indoors!)

We were lucky enough to be given this preview show of the ‘Him and Me’ tour at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn before it heads to Peterborough’s The Cresset in July next year.

Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice dazzle in their 'Him and Me' tour. - Credit: Strictly Theatre Co

From 1940s wartime Britain to a Spanish fiesta, magic from the musicals, a tribute to Gio’s Italian roots and right up to modern day Mariah – the show had something for everyone.

While Anton and Gio may be renowned for their dance ability; they impressed with their singing too. They could have easily channel-hopped from Strictly to The X Factor on a Saturday night, as the audience loved it.

Ballroom king Anton was keen to share his secrets from the hit BBC show, getting laughs when he suggested that you know your time on Strictly could be nearing the end when “they ask you to put more clothes on”.

The pair were also supported by a wonderful cast of talented dancers and singers who captured the hearts of the audience in romantic and dramatic storylines that ran throughout the show.

The sparkling production of solo numbers – particularly Anton’s last dance – transported us faraway, as you could feel the emotion take hold in the theatre.

Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice dazzle in their 'Him and Me' tour. - Credit: Strictly Theatre Co

Most certainly Anton and Gio could “cha-cha-cha their way out of trouble” as it was suggested in a voice over from Craig Revel Horwood – but not only that – they brought a sparkle back to a stage that had been in silence for too long.

Maybe it was the nostalgia, the rare British heatwave we were in or the pure joy of being back to a bit of normality for the first time in over a year – but this was a show we simply loved every minute of.

To book tickets for the 'Him and Me' tour in Peterborough visit: https://www.antonandgiovanni.com/tickets-dates



