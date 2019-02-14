Brampton Mill: Inside by the bar area Brampton Mill: Inside by the bar area

And, after undergoing wholesale refurbishment, the restaurant and bar is ready to reopen to the public again on Saturday (February 16), offering good food and a beautiful view for visitors looking for a slice of luxury without the hefty price.

I’d heard a lot about the Mill over the years and had visited myself not too long ago, so I was excited to see what the team had done with the new menu and the refurbishment.

On arrival, my guests and I were stunned at how beautiful the venue looked lit up at night. The Mill’s water wheel was in full working order and was beautifully lit, which was a lovely touch and a real statement.

We were greeted at the door by a number of friendly faces, and given a tour of the newly refurbished rooms.

The Gin bar area at Brampton Mill The Gin bar area at Brampton Mill

The venue sports a rustic, contemporary feel, with particular love for an open fire and plenty of opportunities for the discerning Instagrammer to enjoy, including a wall of flowers and the water wheel itself.

The Mill, which is Grade II listed, also has rooms to hire for parties.

At the bar, we were offered use of the gin parlour, where we were encouraged to create our own gin and tonic drinks using a colourful selection of fruits and accompaniments.

An assortment of canapés arrived promptly and included a number of staff favourites from the starter menu, including the duck liver and port parfait on toasted ciabatta, and the roasted lentil falafel with beetroot humus.

BRAMPTON MILL: The small version of the vanilla cheesecake, which was seved with a pot of tea BRAMPTON MILL: The small version of the vanilla cheesecake, which was seved with a pot of tea

Contented with our nibbles, we were taken upstairs to the dining area to be seated.

Upstairs the décor was stunning, carrying through the rustic contemporary style up to the restaurant.

We were seated at a large table which was located by the window offering views of the river and willow trees outside.

I could not fault the staff, who were friendly and welcoming, with nothing too much trouble. We were asked about our dietary requirements, and offered the vegan menu, which has been accredited by the Vegan Society. There was a vast selection of dishes from which to choose on both the normal menu and the vegan menu, including burgers, fish dishes, pizza and pasta.

BRAMPTON MILL: The wagyu burger, which was served with smoked Irish Cheddar, crispy onions, tomato relish, sweet potato fries and aioli BRAMPTON MILL: The wagyu burger, which was served with smoked Irish Cheddar, crispy onions, tomato relish, sweet potato fries and aioli

I opted for the deep fried brie, which was cooked beautifully. My guests indulged in chargrilled lamb koftas, scallops with bacon and pea purée, and the soup of the day, which was roasted tomato.

Throughout our dining experience, we were welcomed to try the wines, cocktails and other drinks from the list, which was extensive and reasonably priced to boot.

The main courses provided another dilemma, with a wealth of tantalising options from which to choose.

I plumped for the Wagyu beef burger, which was served with smoked Irish cheddar, crispy onions, tomato relish, sweet potato fries and aioli. The presentation of the meal was simple, and the portion size was just right. One of my guests had battered halloumi while another had sirloin steak.

The Gin bar area at Brampton Mill The Gin bar area at Brampton Mill

Generous portion sizes ensured we were fit to burst by the end of our mains but, naturally, we managed to find room for dessert, which also presented a fiendish choice.

The best dessert presentation went to the melting chocolate and peanut bomb, which came with a salted caramel sauce. It was a real piece of theatre.

I enjoyed the cheeseboard, which came with a selection of different biscuits, as well as grapes and celery. The mini dessert and hot drink was also enjoyed, with my guest having a pot of breakfast tea and a slice of vanilla cheesecake – offering something smaller for guests who can’t face a full-sized portion.

Despite having only having two weeks to complete the refurbishment, staff at the Brampton Mill have turned it around superbly, with all the details spot on. I couldn’t fault the service, with the members of staff enthusiastic and helpful throughout the evening. The food itself was delicious, with the effort and love for the food shining through each dish.

Overall, my evening at the Brampton Mill was excellent. The environment and atmosphere makes it a special place to come and visit, with the water mill being the centre piece of a stunning venue.

What was enjoyable under lights this winter is sure to be even more spectacular still come the summer months, with tables outside to sit by the river available. And on those chilly winter evenings, the cosy atmosphere inside made it impossible to get out of the seat to leave – I can think of no higher praise.