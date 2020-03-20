Organisers say the latest update from the Government states that emergency services will not support mass gatherings and together with the recent advice to avoid social contact, these make running the festival unwise.

“It is perhaps possible that restrictions will have been lifted by May, however, the beer festival is in the midst of starting to commit substantial amounts of money: for the beer, cider and other drinks that tens of thousands come for, and the infrastructure that makes the festival possible,” said summer fesival organiser Anthony Cox.

“We hope cancelling now will provide some degree of certainty for our suppliers. We’re very much aware this is likely to be

a tough year for them.

“In the hope that restrictions will be lifted, planning has started for the Cambridge Beer Festival Winter, to be held from November 11-14.

The Red Rooster Festival has been postponed and will now take place from September 4-6 at Euston Hall, Suffolk.

The event was due to take place in May.

“After much deliberation and with the safety of our audience being of the utmost importance, Red Rooster 2020 has been postponed and will now take place in September at Euston Hall,” the orgnisers have said.

“This has not been an easy decision but we hope that in light of the current situation we are all facing together, you can understand this is the right way forward.

“Our main headliners Richard Hawley and Asleep at The Wheel have confirmed they are available for the new dates and we’re working with agents and management to move the rest of the bill. A further announcement will follow when this is in place.

“All tickets will of be valid for the change of dates and anyone that is unable to make the new dates, email: info@redrooster.org.uk