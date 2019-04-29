A firm favourite with the crowds, the team's display on Saturday July 13 will be the only chance to see them at historic Duxford this year.

The recent Channel 5 television documentary 'Red Arrows: Kings of

the Sky' has reinvigorated public interest thanks to its unprecedented behind-the-scenes footage.

The Red Arrows will open Saturday's show, with another unique, yet-to-be-announced act taking their place on Sunday 14th July. The Reds will perform their high-energy routines before tens of thousands of people – and for the first time at Flying Legends, kids under 16 go free! Car parking charges at IWM Duxford have also been waived, meaning all visitors can park for free.

Squadron Leader Martin Pert, Team Leader of the Red Arrows, said: “It is always a privilege to display at IWM Duxford and I hope countless people will be able to join us there and enjoy the show at the Flying Legends event in July. The Red Arrows' 2019 display will continue a long-held aim to demonstrate the excellence of the Royal Air Force and showcase the best of British, while inspiring people of all ages and backgrounds.”

Widely regarded as one of the world's greatest air shows, Flying Legends will feature more than 50 historic aircraft in choreographed set piece displays, from iconic Spitfires to Duxford-based favourite such as B-17 'SallyB' and a host of exotic visiting warbirds. The show will also mark the 75th anniversy of D-Day when the Allies stormed Normandy to free Europe from Nazi tyranny.

Nick Grey, Director of the Fighter Collection, said: “75 years ago, the largest armada ever to set sail left our shores for France. We celebrate the courage of the young men and women who gave their lives to save the free world. Flying Legends is a tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice and to the millions who designed, manufactured, flew and maintained the flying machines that helped win the war. It is a special privilege to present this unique show with our friends at IWM Duxford and, in particular, to celebrate this major D-Day anniversary.”

INFO – Tickets start at £17.00. Under 16's go free if they are with an accompanied adult. Booking is now open at https://www.flyinglegends.com/tickets.html

or via IWM Duxford at https://www.iwm.org.uk/events/flying-legends-2019