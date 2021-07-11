Published: 11:46 AM July 11, 2021 Updated: 12:06 PM July 11, 2021

The Red Arrows perform a flypast during Armed Forces' Day at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire on Saturday, June 26, 2021. The Red Arrows are due over Wembley ahead of the Euro 2020 Final. - Credit: PA

Residents in Cambridgeshire might catch a glimpse of the Red Arrows flying over the county this evening (Sunday).

The RAF Red Arrows are due to stage a Wembley Stadium flypast on Sunday, July 11 ahead of the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.

The world famous aerobatic team was due to perform at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on Saturday but poor weather conditions cancelled that display.

Unfortunately, due to poor weather conditions, today’s display at @fosgoodwood will not go ahead. — Red Arrows (@rafredarrows) July 10, 2021

After today's (Sunday's) planned Goodwood Festival of Speed show, the Red Arrows will fly home to RAF Scampton this evening from Bournemouth Airport.

The famous squadron's updated route is set to soar over Wembley at around 7.48pm – just 12 minutes before the big match kicks off between Gareth Southgate's side and Italy.

England take on Italy at 8pm as the Three Lions bid for their first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

Having wowed football fans at Wembley with a flypast, the projected flight path will take the Red Arrows over Cambs en route to RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.

After flying over the iconic stadium shortly before the game, the Red Arrows are due west of Huntingdon at 7.57pm.

Timings and the scheduled route are subject to change due to weather conditions and other circumstances. The provisional route may change at short notice.

You can see the Red Arrows display at IWM Duxford this month when they headline the Duxford Summer Air Show.

The Red Arrows' full route, as listed on the Military Airshows website, is as follows:

1. Bournemouth Airport - 7.27pm

2. North of Verwood - 7.29pm

3. West of Tisbury - 7.31pm

4. East of Devizes - 7.34pm

5. North of Andover - 7.37pm

6. West of Newbury - 7.39pm

7. West of Reading - 7.41pm

8. West of Henley-on-Thames - 7.42pm

9. North of Maidenhead - 7.44pm

10. North of Slough - 7.46pm

11. Wembley flypast - 7.48pm

12. East of Willesden - 7.49pm

13. North East of Hertford - 7.52pm

14. West of Huntingdon - 7.57pm

15. North West of Stamford - 8.01pm

16. South East of Melton Mowbray - 8.03pm

17. West of North Hykeham - 8.08pm

18. RAF Scampton - 8.10pm.

You can see the Red Arrows' expected flight path on the map below.