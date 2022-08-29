Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Loki: A Bad God's Guide to Taking the Blame is our child review

Jacqui Howchin

Published: 2:42 PM August 29, 2022
Updated: 3:20 PM August 29, 2022
Loki is back and causing trouble once again.

Loki is back and causing as much havoc as ever.

This is the second book in the series and it follows on from A Bad Gods's Guide to Being Good and finds Loki in trouble once again.

Odin has given Loki another chance to be worthy of his place in Asgard but when Thor's hammer goes missing everyone thinks it is Loki who is to blame.

This time though, Loki is innocent and he sets out to solve the mystery of the missing hammer, find out who the real culprit is, but most importantly to prove everyone wrong and make them apologise to him. This should be an easy feat for someone as clever and handsome as Loki.

These books are incredibly funny and perfect for middle grade readers. The lively text is interspersed with wonderful cartoon drawings which help to illustrate the story but also break up the text for those reluctant readers.

