Tod Almond’s debut album, If Only You Could See, is released on October 2.

His last single, Start Again, had radio play around the world, and he is now ready to release Come On Baby.

Tod taught guitar as a teenager and became hugely attached to his first acoustic guitar, then graduating to electric guitar, bass and drums, understanding the instruments intuitively and learning by ear.

If Only You Could See is a collection of songs which Tod has written from his heart – reflecting his own emotional journey through life, which sees his children as his priority.

He said: “My children keep asking me, ‘when will you be on Spotify?’ I said, ‘It won’t be long’.

“They just want me to be something. I really want them to hear, see and feel my happiness.”

Tod’s musical influences stem back to classic bands from the 60s through to the present day, from Gary Moore, to Ted Nugent to Bon Jovi.

