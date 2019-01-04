St Neots Players are performing Puss in Boots at the Priory Centre St Neots Players are performing Puss in Boots at the Priory Centre

Puss in Boots, is a fantasy tale of a speaking cat who shows his master the way to fame and riches. He also helps him to marry a princess.

The dame of the story has three sons who go off to make their fortunes. Two of them do reasonably well but the third is able to make some real progress as he has the advantage of owning a magic, talking cat. Add to the plot a rather interesting fairy, a nasty villain, a female ogre, the royal family and a couple of old cobblers and you have all the classic elements of a great British pantomime. This production promises to blow away the January blues with side-splitting humour to entertain both children and adults alike.

There are evening performances on Thursday and Friday at 7.30pm and two shows on Saturday at 11am and 3:30pm.

Tickets, are £12 for adults and £10 for concessions and available from the group’s website at: www.stneotsplayers.co.uk or from the Priory Centre box office in person or call: 01480 388922.