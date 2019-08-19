Pupils from the Stageworks Studios, in St Neots, have been taking part in Stageworks annual summer school, which runs in July and August. The youngsters, aged six to 14, have worked on scenes, dances and songs from a variety of musicals. After a week of practising, they then put on a performance for their families and friends.

The summer school is now in its fifth year and in previous students have performed routines from Annie, Peter Pan and Madagascar. This year, the pupils have been preparing songs, scenes and dances from Aladdin, Hairspray, Mamma Mia, Oliver and Mary Poppins.

Their teachers include singer and professional singing tutor Jessica Hodge, who has performed alongside Tony Hadley, Bobby Davro and Sir Cliff Richard.

Andrew Simeon also joined the team for two of the three weeks and his theatre credits include resident director of Legally Blonde (the UK Tour) and Swing in We Will Rock You in the West End.

"Teachers have been blown away by the talent and parents have said how impressive the show has been considering the children have only had five days to rehearse," said Amy Hayden from Stageworks.

You may also want to watch:

She added: "One parent told us that her son took part and he absolutely loved it and has also made new friends. He has been thrilled to go every single day."

Stageworks Studios run their summer school for three weeks across the summer holidays, but also run a variety of weekly dancing, singing and drama classes throughout the school year for children aged four-plus.

For more information about classes or to sign a child up for a free taster session in September. Go to: www.stageworksstudio.co.uk/classes or call: 01480 223331.