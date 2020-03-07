Professional wrestling from Revolution Pro is coming to the Commemoration Hall in Huntingdon on April 4. Picture: Supplied Professional wrestling from Revolution Pro is coming to the Commemoration Hall in Huntingdon on April 4. Picture: Supplied

Revolution Pro's double show takes place at Commemoration Hall on Saturday, April 4 from 2.30pm.

Doors open at 1.45pm and the show runs until 10pm.

An all-women afternoon show will kick off the event at the Huntingdon High Street venue ahead of the all-action evening show.

Europe's leading wrestling producers burst into Commemoration Hall with an incredible double-header show for all the family to enjoy.

In the afternoon we host a unique all women's show entitled 'Grlz Vol. 2' featuring some of the best female competitors in the world, including All Elite Wrestling's SHANNA.

Followed by a spectacular evening presentation: 'Live in Huntingdon 2' as the best wrestlers from across the globe and in the UK compete to prove who is the best.

Adding to the international flavour, fans in Huntingdon will be treated to stars from all over the globe competing in top wrestling action.

Wrestlers from Japan, the Kingdom of Tonga, Canada, America, and the UK, are all in action, including New Japan and Bullet Club's own Hikuleo as well as the Undisputed British Tag Team Champions The Legion and Undisputed British Cruiserweight Champion Michael Oku.

A spokesman said: "There really is no experience comparable to the excitement of Revolution Pro Wrestling live, as men, women, boys and girls of all ages are welcome and come together to witness this magnificent production.

"Boo the bad guys and cheer on your favourites as, on Saturday, April 4, you will get the opportunity to be up close and personal with the high-octane, high-flying, rip-roaring action of professional wrestling.

"During the interval and after the show, you will also get the chance to say hi to the stars and maybe even grab yourself a souvenir.

"See the best, fastest-paced professional wrestling action anywhere in Europe. You won't want to miss this action-packed evening of professional wrestling for everyone to get involved!"

The news comes after a St Neots show was announced at The Priory Centre on March 8 and the doors open at 4.15pm with the show starting at 5.15pm.

A rip-roaring show entitled Lethal Weapon featuring former TNA and current Ring of Honour superstar Jay Lethal and the best competitors from across the world, competing alongside the very best that the UK has to offer.

To buy tickets, visit: www.revolutionprowrestling.com