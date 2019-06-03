The Best In Comedy will feature Live at the Apollo headliner Phil Wang, Taskmaster favourite Lou Sanders and Julian Deane star of the Russell Howard Hour. Phil Ellis will be the MC on the night following a successful second series of Phil Ellis is Trying.

At the time of going to press, only a few tickets remain, but we've managed to secure a pair of tickets for one lucky Hunts Post reader.

Following this successful event, The Best In Comedy will return to the Burgess Hall in the autumn with Matt Richardson, former co-host of the Xtra Factor and star of Nevermind the Buzzcocks and Celebrity Juice headlining the next show on November 8. More acts to be announced soon and tickets will be on sale during June.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets for The Best in Comedy show on June 14, just answer this question.

Who is the MC for the show on June 14 at the Burgess Hall in St Ives?

Send your answer to: The Hunts Post, 30 High Street, Huntingdon, PE29 3TB or email: competitions@huntspost.co.uk. Tickets will be left at the box office for the winner. Entries must include an email address and daytime telephone number and should reach us by June 10. Normal Archant competition rules apply and editor's decision is final.

Tickets are on sale at www.ticketsource.co.uk/burgesshall by calling 01480 388111 or by visiting the box office at One Leisure St Ives.