The secondary schools involved include Stamford Welland Academy, Nene Park Academy, Sawtry Village Academy, Ely College, North Cambridge Academy and Swavesey Village College. The primary schools involved are West Town Primary Academy, Sawtry Junior Academy, Downham Feoffees Primary Academy, Lantern Primary School and Bar Hill Primary.

The event will bring to life the vision of the trust's founder, the late Martin Bacon. Martin aspired to bring all the schools in CMAT together each year to celebrate excellence and drive improvements in arts provisions across Cambridgeshire. His vision lives on through the trust and the performance will become an annual event in his honour.

You may also want to watch:

Julie Chong, education projects director at CMAT, said: "We are all looking forward to CMAT's first ever trust-wide performance. Evolve will provide students from all our schools with a unique opportunity to showcase their talents on a large stage. It has been a privilege to work with so many talented staff and students and we are very much looking forward to the evening.

"We hope that lots of members of the community will come out to support our students. Tickets are only £1 and it would be fantastic to see as many faces there as possible. Our staff and students have worked extremely hard to put the production together and I'd like to thank everyone for their hard work and support so far."

For more information about CMAT, visit: www.cmatrust.co.uk.

Those interested in attending the event can book tickets online at: www.ticketsource.co.uk and search for CMAT Evolve.