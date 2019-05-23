Hot on the heels of the critically acclaimed production of Made In Dagenham, it is now only weeks until VAMPS launch the US star ship Albatross at Peppercorns Academy.

The team behind Made in Dagenham present Shakespeare's long forgotten rock 'n' roll masterpiece Return To The Forbidden Planet.

Based on The Tempest by William Shakespeare and jam-packed with classic hits from the 1950s and 60s, the show won the Olivier award for best musical in 1989 and 1990.

You may also want to watch:

The production includes tunes such as Shake, Rattle & Roll, Good Vibrations, Teenager In Love, All Shook UP, Young Girl and many more.

The show, on May 29/30/31 and June 1 is being performed at Peppercorns Academy in Little End Road, Eaton Socon, which is a smaller venue and so tickets are limited to 118 available for each performance so early booking is recommended.

Tickets are £12 for adults, £10 for concessions and are available from: www.thevamps.org/tickets or e-mail: chair@thevamps.org. Performances start at 7.30pm.