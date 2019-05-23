The team behind Made in Dagenham present Shakespeare's long forgotten rock 'n' roll masterpiece Return To The Forbidden Planet.

Based on The Tempest by William Shakespeare and jam-packed with classic hits from the 1950s and 60s, the show won the Olivier award for best musical in 1989 and 1990.

The production includes tunes such as Shake, Rattle & Roll, Good Vibrations, Teenager In Love, All Shook UP, Young Girl and many more.

The show, on May 29/30/31 and June 1 is being performed at Peppercorns Academy in Little End Road, Eaton Socon, which is a smaller venue and so tickets are limited to 118 available for each performance so early booking is recommended.

Tickets are £12 for adults, £10 for concessions and are available from: www.thevamps.org/tickets or e-mail: chair@thevamps.org. Performances start at 7.30pm.