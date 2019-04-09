There are 10 new episodes including a two-part festival special, as well as exclusive new interactive entertainment featuring little ones singing and playing along with their favourite onscreen characters.

Join the party with Peppa and George in their new adventures as they dance in the mud at a children’s festival, celebrate Grandpa Pig’s birthday at a restaurant for the first time, and take a trip to the cinema to see Super Potato’s big movie feature. The newest release from Peppa Pig: Festival Of Fun offers a whole hour of snorts and giggles, with songs to sing-along to and games to join in with, it’s perfect for pre-schoolers and all the family to have fun with Peppa and all her friends.