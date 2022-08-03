Play Nicely Theatre is bringing its outdoor theatre show to Keyston this August - Credit: Play Nicely Theatre

Play Nicely Theatre Company is presenting an outdoor theatre show in Keyston for what promises to be the perfect treat for all of the family.

The company's new 60-minute production, The Mechanicals Present Either Julius Caesar or Macbeth, is a comedic adaptation of two of Shakespeare’s finest plays.

The show is taking place at Keyston Farm on Friday, August 19 and Saturday, August 20, with Julius Caesar starting at 1:30pm and Macbeth commencing at 6pm.

Director Asia Osborne said: "We’re so happy to be on the road with this fun show. It had a short run mid-Covid, but we are excited to bring two versions this time with an exciting new cast."

The show is suitable for ages eight plus, and the public can expect to see a different take on Shakespeare’s classic tragedies, presented by Midsummer Mechanicals Quince, Bottom, Starveling, Flute, Snout and Snug.

Expect water balloons, a five-foot cardboard dagger, a dog, lots of laughs, and tons of heart, full of family fun and silliness.

Tickets start from £12 and can be purchased from Play Nicely Theatre’s website www.playnicelytheatre.com.