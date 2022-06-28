The Aqua Group have launched an Aqua Park at Grafham Water featuring more than 25 inflatables. - Credit: Aqua Park Group

Thrill-seekers across Huntingdonshire can now add an inflatable water park to the list of summer attractions as Aqua Park Grafham Water, near Huntingdon, has returned to the region.

The park is run by the UK’s biggest inflatable water park operators, Aqua Park Group, who have once again partnered with Anglian Water to launch the park, which opened over the weekend and will be open until September.

The water park is located on the north shore of the reservoir, next to the visitor centre. It includes more than 25 inflatables, including the ‘Tornado Tower’, ‘Demolition Balls’, ‘Cliff Hanger’ and ‘Flip and Flop’, for up to 90 people at a time.

The Aqua Park at Grafham Water will feature more than 25 inflatables for up 90 people to enjoy at a time. - Credit: Aqua Park Group

In addition to the extra inflatables, Anglian Water has created a beach area near the water park using 60 tonnes of sand.

As part of the ongoing partnership, some of the UK's highest qualified lifeguards will be on duty throughout the day to watch over the swim area around the beach.

Connor James, the co-founder of Aqua Park Grafham Water, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing the park back to Grafham Water again this year, following a successful first season in 2021.

“This year, we’ve increased the number of obstacles, including the addition of ‘Demolition Balls’, so the course can provide exhilarating and rewarding summer fun for all the family.

“The new beach area is a fantastic addition and means the whole area is a fun destination for all the family with areas for the smaller children to paddle and build sandcastles, while the bigger kids and adults can tackle the obstacles on the water park.

“Our experienced lifeguards will be on hand to ensure everyone’s safety around the beach as we continue to work closely with Anglian Water."

The Aqua Park at Grafham Water is located on the north shore of the reservoir and is open until September. - Credit: Aqua Park Group

All visitors to Aqua Park Grafham Water will be provided buoyancy aids but must be aged six and over, 1.2m tall and able to swim 25 metres unaided to take part.

Tickets for the park can be booked online at www.aquaparkgroup.co.uk/grafham and cost £20 for a one-hour session.

It’s recommended that a wetsuit is worn, although they can be hired on the day for £5 or purchased in advance during the booking process.



