Sleepwalking Band at the Buckden Village Club on December 21. 9pm-11..30pm. Free entry. Outlaw Eagles on December 22, 9pm-11.30pm. Entry is £2. NYE Beerbelly on December 31. 9pm-1am. Entry is £9.50, families £20. Glymjack performing at the St Neots Folk Club on January 8. Entry is £10 for non-members and £8 for members. Doors open at 8pm. Money for Nothing - Dire Straits tribute act - at the Cambridge Corn Exchange on February 9. Tickets from the Cambridge Live box office on: 01223 357851. Anthem: Ultimate Queen at the Burgess Hall, in St Ives, on February 22. Tickets are priced from £19-£21 available online: www.burgesshall.net or call: 01480 388111. Cambridge Club Festival featuring Sister Sledge and Craig Charles is taking place at Haggis Farm, near Cambridge, on June 16. Tickets available from the box office on: www.thecambridgeclub.co. Rudimental at Newmarket Nights on July 26, Madness on June 21 and Thriller Live on July 19.. Tickets available from the box office at: www.thejockeyclub.co.uk.THEATRE The Nutcracker at the Cambridge Corn Exchange on December 29/30/31. Tickets on: 01223 387851. Swan Lake at the Cambridge Corn Exchange on January 1. Performances at 2pm/6.30pm. PANTO Aladdin at the Cambridge Arts Theatre, till January 6. Tickets on: 01223 503333. Snow White at the Cambridge Junction, from December 5-31. Tickets from: 01223 511511. Peter Pan at the Key Theatre, Peterborough, till January 6. Tickets on: www.vivacity.org. Robin Hood at The Cresset, Peterborough, till December 30. Tickets at: www.cresset.co.uk. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Burgess Hall, in St Ives, from January 9-13. Tickets on: 01480 388111. Puss in Boots at the Priory Centre, in St Neots, from January 10-12. Tickets on: 01480 388922 or online. GROTTOS St Neots Museum on December 22. Two sessions from 11.30-1.30pm and 2pm-3.30pm. Frosts Garden Centre, Brampton, till December 24. SANTA SLEIGHS St Neots December 19 Loves Farm; December 20 Loves Farm; December 21 Queens Gardens/Edinburgh Drive/Honeydon Avenue; December 22 The Paddocks/Milton Avenue; December 23 Abbotsley/Eltisley. St Ives December 19 - Heron Club/Knights Way/High Leys/Ainsley Way/Shakespeare and Pettis Roads, Needingworth. December 20 - Fenstanton Stepping Stones Nursery (morning); December 23 - Morrisons car park (all day). OTHERS The North Pole Cambridge - open daily (not Christmas Day) till January 6 at Parkers Piece. Under cover ice skating rink with food and drink. Book at: www.thenorthpolecambridge.co.uk. St Neots Astronomy Association meets at Paxton Pits Nature Reserve on the first Monday of each month, from 7.30pm-9.30pm. INFO: www.snaa.co.uk. Carols at Loves Farm, in St Neots, on December 20. Meet at Loves Farm House - 6.30pm. St Neots TimeBank members and friends group meeting at the Priory Centre on December 21, 11am-1.30pm. CHURCH SERVICES St Neots - Berkley Street Methodist, Dec 24 - 11pm, Dec 25 - 10am; St Marys, Eaton Socon, Dec 24 - 3pm, 5pm, 11.30pm and Dec 25 -10am; St Marys Eynesbury, Dec 24 - 11pm and Dec 25 - 10am; St Marys, St Neots, Dec 24 - 5pm and 11.30pm and Dec 25 - 8am and 10am; St Neots Evangelical Church, Dec 24 - 4.40pm, Dec 25 - 10.30am. River Church, Eaton Ford, Dec 23 - 6.30pm; United Reformed Church, Dec 24 - 11am, Dec 25 - 10am; St Jamess Church, Little Paxton, Dec 24 - 2pm,10pm, Dec 25 - 10.30am. Kingfisher Church at Little Paxton Primary School for a carol service on December 23 at 4pm and on December 25 at 10:30am. Huntingdon - All Saints Church and St Marys, will be holding the following services at All Saints on the Market Square. Dec 23 - carol service at 6.30pm; Dec 24 - crib service at 4pm and communion at 11.30pm; Dec 25 - service at 10.30am. Huntingdon Methodist Church - Dec 24 - service at 11.30pm. Dec 25 - 10.15am. St Ives - All Saints Church - Dec 25 - family service at 10am. Ramsey - Thomas a Becket Church - Dec 24 -midnight communion at 11.30pm. Dec 25 - family service at 10am. Godmanchester - St Marys Church, Dec 24 - nativity service and lighting the tree at 4pm; nine lessons and carols at 6pm; quiet service at 8.30pm and first eucharist at 11.30pm. Dec 25 - Christmas services at 8am and 9.30am.