Matt Crosby plays Widow Twankey at the Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: RICHARD HUBERT SMITH. Matt Crosby plays Widow Twankey at the Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: RICHARD HUBERT SMITH.

Sleepwalking Band at the Buckden Village Club on December 21. 9pm-11..30pm. Free entry. Outlaw Eagles on December 22, 9pm-11.30pm. Entry is £2. NYE Beerbelly on December 31. 9pm-1am. Entry is £9.50, families £20.

Glymjack performing at the St Neots Folk Club on January 8. Entry is £10 for non-members and £8 for members. Doors open at 8pm.

Money for Nothing - Dire Straits tribute act - at the Cambridge Corn Exchange on February 9. Tickets from the Cambridge Live box office on: 01223 357851.

Anthem: Ultimate Queen at the Burgess Hall, in St Ives, on February 22. Tickets are priced from £19-£21 available online: www.burgesshall.net or call: 01480 388111.

Cambridge Club Festival featuring Sister Sledge and Craig Charles is taking place at Haggis Farm, near Cambridge, on June 16. Tickets available from the box office on: www.thecambridgeclub.co.

Rudimental at Newmarket Nights on July 26, Madness on June 21 and Thriller Live on July 19.. Tickets available from the box office at: www.thejockeyclub.co.uk.

THEATRE

The Nutcracker at the Cambridge Corn Exchange on December 29/30/31. Tickets on: 01223 387851.

Swan Lake at the Cambridge Corn Exchange on January 1. Performances at 2pm/6.30pm.

PANTO

Aladdin at the Cambridge Arts Theatre, till January 6. Tickets on: 01223 503333.

Snow White at the Cambridge Junction, from December 5-31. Tickets from: 01223 511511.

Peter Pan at the Key Theatre, Peterborough, till January 6. Tickets on: www.vivacity.org.

Robin Hood at The Cresset, Peterborough, till December 30. Tickets at: www.cresset.co.uk.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Burgess Hall, in St Ives, from January 9-13. Tickets on: 01480 388111.

Puss in Boots at the Priory Centre, in St Neots, from January 10-12. Tickets on: 01480 388922 or online.

GROTTOS

St Neots Museum on December 22. Two sessions from 11.30-1.30pm and 2pm-3.30pm. Frosts Garden Centre, Brampton, till December 24.

SANTA SLEIGHS

St Neots

December 19 – Loves Farm; December 20 – Loves Farm; December 21 – Queens Gardens/Edinburgh Drive/Honeydon Avenue; December 22 – The Paddocks/Milton Avenue; December 23 – Abbotsley/Eltisley.

St Ives

December 19 - Heron Club/Knights Way/High Leys/Ainsley Way/Shakespeare and Pettis Roads, Needingworth.

December 20 - Fenstanton Stepping Stones Nursery (morning); December 23 - Morrisons’ car park (all day).

OTHERS

The North Pole Cambridge - open daily (not Christmas Day) till January 6 at Parker’s Piece. Under cover ice skating rink with food and drink. Book at: www.thenorthpolecambridge.co.uk. St Neots Astronomy Association meets at Paxton Pits Nature Reserve on the first Monday of each month, from 7.30pm-9.30pm. INFO: www.snaa.co.uk.

Carols at Loves Farm, in St Neots, on December 20. Meet at Loves Farm House - 6.30pm.

St Neots TimeBank members and friends group meeting at the Priory Centre on December 21, 11am-1.30pm.

CHURCH SERVICES

St Neots - Berkley Street Methodist, Dec 24 - 11pm, Dec 25 - 10am; St Mary’s, Eaton Socon, Dec 24 - 3pm, 5pm, 11.30pm and Dec 25 -10am; St Mary’s Eynesbury, Dec 24 - 11pm and Dec 25 - 10am; St Mary’s, St Neots, Dec 24 - 5pm and 11.30pm and Dec 25 - 8am and 10am; St Neots Evangelical Church, Dec 24 - 4.40pm, Dec 25 - 10.30am. River Church, Eaton Ford, Dec 23 - 6.30pm; United Reformed Church, Dec 24 - 11am, Dec 25 - 10am; St James’s Church, Little Paxton, Dec 24 - 2pm,10pm, Dec 25 - 10.30am.

Kingfisher Church at Little Paxton Primary School for a carol service on December 23 at 4pm and on December 25 at 10:30am.

Huntingdon - All Saints Church and St Mary’s, will be holding the following services at All Saints on the Market Square. Dec 23 - carol service at 6.30pm; Dec 24 - crib service at 4pm and communion at 11.30pm; Dec 25 - service at 10.30am.

Huntingdon Methodist Church - Dec 24 - service at 11.30pm. Dec 25 - 10.15am.

St Ives - All Saints Church - Dec 25 - family service at 10am.

Ramsey - Thomas a Becket Church - Dec 24 -midnight communion at 11.30pm. Dec 25 - family service at 10am.

Godmanchester - St Mary’s Church, Dec 24 - nativity service and lighting the tree at 4pm; nine lessons and carols at 6pm; quiet service at 8.30pm and first eucharist at 11.30pm. Dec 25 - Christmas services at 8am and 9.30am.