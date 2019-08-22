Open Cambridge invites visitors to the event at the Parker Library on Friday, September 13.

For one night only, the doors of the Parker Library will open in the evening for a special exhibition of rare, first editions, and early printed copies of medieval and renaissance poetry, featuring the works of Corpus Christi College alumnus, Christopher Marlowe. To accompany the pop-up exhibition, live readings of renaissance poetry will be performed by members of the Marlowe Society; the Pembroke Poetry Society; Churchill fellow, Tim Cribb; and Cambridge author, Michael Brown, who will be reciting some of his original compositions.

Open Cambridge allows people to explore and discover Cambridge and all events are free to the public who can visit areas of Cambridge they may not usually have access to.

Open Cambridge takes place on September 13/14 and offers the public a chance to visit a range of stunning buildings and hidden curiosities. There are more than 80 events in this year's programme, including Open Eddington.

Places can be booked online at: www.opencambridge.cam.ac.uk or by calling: 01223 766766. Phonelines are open between 11am - 3pm, Monday to Friday.