The Offord Players are desperate to find some more actors and crew members and urge anyone who is interested to come along to the auditions, which start in February.

The group needs 13 actors and some crew and the auditions are being held at Offord Village Hall on February 3/5.

Jo Travers-Brown will be directing the production, which will be Alan Ayckbourn’s A Chorus of Disapproval.

Sarah Hogben, chairman of the Players said: “We are very much looking forward to this production, if we can get enough people involved. We are challenged by the numbers and would love to welcome some new members to join us. We also need crew as well as actors. If you would like to be involved we are a very friendly, welcoming group. Maybe you have skills in set building, sound, lighting, wardrobe, stage management, make-up or maybe you would like to learn some of these. Have a look at our website for an insight into past productions.

INFO: www.theoffordsplayers.co.uk or contact John Kirby on 01480 810049 about membership.

The auditions are on February 3 at 7pm and February 5 at 7:30pm at Offord Village Hall.