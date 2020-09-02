The ADC Theatre in Cambridge is re-opening next month after being shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

From October, the theatre will be presenting a season of student theatre, comedy and music.

All shows will be available to watch as livestreams from the comfort of your own home and many of the plays, will also be possible to watch in a socially-distanced auditorium.

ADC theatre manager, Jamie Rycroft said: “We can’t wait to re-open our doors again.

“The management team has been working hard to come up with a way in which audience members, performers and technicians can remain safe while watching and staging live theatre again.

“And if you’re not quite ready to return, you can watch all of our shows from the safety and comfort of your home.”

The first half of the autumn season will go on sale on September 14, followed by the second half of the season on October 16.

You can book tickets by calling the box office on: 01223 300085 or online at: adctheatre.com.