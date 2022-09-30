Freshfields Farm in Ramsey, where you can go pumpkin picking this Halloween. - Credit: Facebook / Pumpkins At Freshfields

With Halloween drawing closer and the pumpkin patches beginning to sprout, check out the events and spooky fun taking place across the district in October.

October 1 - Huntingdon Chilli Fiesta

A 4th year of "chilli mayhem" is happening in Huntingdon Town Hall from 10am to 5.30.

Entry is free, and there will be plenty of chilli to taste, eat and buy.

October 1 - Wild Food Foraging Walk/Course

There is a foraging course in Hinchingbrooke Country Park from 12pm to 3.30pm for persons 18 years or older.

Attendees will go through the basics of foraging before heading out to discover the wild food in the area.

October 4/11/18/25 - Puppy training classes

Woodgreen Pets Charity is hosting puppy training guidance in Godmanchester indoors at King's Bush Farm every Tuesday for four weeks from 10.30 to 11.30.

The price for the full course is £35.

October 8 to October 31 - Pumpkins at Freshfields

Pick your own pumpkins from Freshfields Farm's pumpkin patch in Ramsey Forty Foot on October 8/9, October 15/16 and any day from October 21 until October 31.

October 8/22 - St Neots Farm and Craft Markets

A wide range of locally sourced products is available to buy from 8am to 1pm.

October 15 - The Old Riverport Ukulele Festival 2022

Workshops and live ukulele performances are taking place at the Corn Exchange in St Ives starting at 9am. Tickets cost £10.

October 15 - Fall Fest

Join the 432nd Support Squadron at RAF Alconbury for spooky specials and Halloween fun, including bowling, hay rides, food booths, 'trunk' or treat and more fun for all the children.

October 22 to October 29 - Horror at Hinchingbrooke Horror House

The scares and brand new maze are back at Hinchingbrooke Horror House, Huntingdon, with 13 sets and 90 actors lurking in the darkness, providing jumps and spooky fun.

The House is open from mid-October, and tickets can be bought online at www.enterifyoudare.co.uk.

Just one of the frightening faces that you'll come across at Horror at Hinchingbrooke House. - Credit: HORROR AT HINCHINGBROOKE HOUSE/FACEBOOK.

October 22 - Crazy Bingo Party

A night of sequins, bingo and dancing with the Crazy Bingo team is taking place at the Priory Centre in St Neots from 7pm to 12am.

Tickets are £12, and the event is for over 18's only

October 28 - Huntingdon Fireworks

Komodo events are working closely with Magpas Air Ambulance to put on the biggest fireworks display in the area. The event starts at 5pm at Huntingdon Racecourse.

A firework display in the Huntingdonshire area from a previous year - Credit: Archant

October 28 - Children's Halloween Party & Cinema

Doors open to the St Ives Corn Exchange at 1pm, and the film starts at 2pm.

The film showing will be Hotel Transylvania 2 and admission is free.

October 29 - Ramsey Community Halloween Market

From 8am to 2pm, the public can enjoy a Halloween market special alongside the regular Saturday Community Market.

There will be other local traders, children's activities and Trick or Treating.

October 30 - St Neots Art Group Exhibition

The exhibition gives the public a chance to buy art from local artists at Roxton Village from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Entry is free, and refreshments are available.

October 30 - Halloween Interactive trail through the woods and Pumpkin Plod

A fun event for the family to search for the Wicked Witch of Hinchingbrooke Country Park and her scary friends. If you capture them, you receive a treat.

The event starts at 11am and tickets are required for the children and can be bought on www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/category/RdiEJKhzXNnT.

A spooky run around the park is also happening from 9am.

Runners will have 6 or 4 hours to complete as many laps as they can. You can get dressed up and show off your best costume this Halloween.

October 31 - Huntingdon Trick or Treat Trail

From 4 to 6pm, there will be a Halloween Town Trail through Huntingdon town centre organised by Huntingdon First.

Children up to 11 years old can join in the fun of going around town equipped with a map of where to 'Trick or Treat'.

If you are hosting an event in October that we might have missed, please contact Alexander.Gilham@archant.co.uk and let us know what you have planned.