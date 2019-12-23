The outdoor ice rink is open until January 5 and features a clear roof so visitors can skate under the sun or the moon, regardless of what the weather is doing.

This year, there are more skate aids available, which can be booked online, for those who need a little bit of extra help.

The winter wonderland also has lots of funfair entertainment the whole family can enjoy. The cosy, undercover Alpine Cabin Bar offers as a seasonal selection of food and drinks throughout the skating season and is the ideal spot to grab a warming winter drink.

The rink is free to enter and is open from 10am till 9pm at the weekend.

Skating sessions start on the hour and last for 45 minutes. Ticket includes skate hire. Tickets are £10.50 for children and £13.50 for adults and teenagers. Family tickets, group discounts and season passes are also available.