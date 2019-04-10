People are still celebrating their Christmas holidays when news comes through that two children have just been pulled from the wreckage of their burning home in North Oxford. One of them, a toddler has been pronounced dead, and his brother is fighting for his life.

The question is, why were they left in the house alone? Where is their mother, and why is their father not answering his phone?

Then new evidence is discovered, and DI Fawley’s worst nightmare comes true.

Because this fire wasn’t an accident. It was murder.

And the killer is still out there...