The 1984, Pulitzer Prize-winning drama by David Mamet shows two days in the lives of four estate agents.

They become desperate when head office sends a management trainer to “motivate” them announcing that, in one week, everyone except the top two salesmen will be fired.

The play is notorious for its use of profanity, leading the film cast to refer to the movie version of it as “Death of a F**king Salesman”.

The real title refers to the estates being sold: Glengarry Highlands and Glen Ross Farms.

This production has gained four and five-star reviews from the Metro, Guardian, Times, Daily Mail and Daily Express.

