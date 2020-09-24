Keane, have announced dates for a summer concert series in 2021, presented by Forestry England.

After a six-year hiatus, the band made a long overdue return in 2019 with their latest studio album ‘Cause and Effect’ and a triumphant sold-out UK tour.

Now they have a set of tour dates in June 2021 in association with Forest Live, a major outdoor live music series that introduces forests to new audiences in unique, natural woodland arenas around the country.

Going to a concert helps Forestry England create beautiful places for people to enjoy, run important conservation projects and keep growing trees.

Tour dates are:

Keane with special guests Flyte + support Michael Ryan

Friday June 11: Westonbirt Arboretum, near Tetbury, Glos.

Saturday June 12: Cannock Chase Forest, near Rugeley, Staffs.

Friday June 18: Thetford Forest, near Brandon, Suffolk.

Saturday June 19: Delamere Forest, near Northwich, Cheshire.

Tickets on sale from 9am Friday September 25 at www.forestryengland.uk/music