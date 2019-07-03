Our friendly neighbourhood SuperHero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European holiday. However, Peter's plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.

Cast: Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, Jake Gyllenhaal.