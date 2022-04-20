E4 are searching for new ‘Naked, Alone and Racing to Get Home’ contestants in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Handout via Avalon Television

Producers from E4 are on the look-out for people in Cambridgeshire willing to bare all in a new naked TV show... and it’s not the one you think!

The channel’s “most daring TV series” has returned and brave contestants are needed for ‘Naked, Alone And Racing To Get Home’.

Following the success of the pilot last year, the audacious show is “bigger and better than ever”, and applications are now open.

“We are on the hunt for people in the Cambridgeshire area to apply,” said casting producer Cheryl Jackson.

“This year we are looking for adventurous, determined, courageous contestants from all walks of life who enjoy testing their limits.

“If you are relatively fit and have good survival skills, or are keen to learn some, then this could be for you!

“We encourage joint applications too, so why not team up and apply with someone you know?”

The captivating series sees two pairs of daredevils head off on a wild adventure in the British countryside.

Across three days, with no phones, money or clothes, the two teams will race against each other, as they battle the elements and use their resourcefulness to forage their own food, build their own shelter and source their own materials to keep warm.

After many miles, a £5000 cash prize awaits at the finish line, though only the fastest and most ingenious team can claim it.

The path to the cash won’t be that simple, as they must navigate their own route to the prize using nothing but their own instinct and internal compass, and perhaps the help of kind strangers, whilst overcoming a series of survival challenges.

Could you take part in Naked, Alone and Racing to Get Home? - Credit: Avalon Television

Speaking back in March about the new series, commissioning editor Tim Hancock said: “Last year, we challenged a bunch of stark-naked strangers to race across the Yorkshire countryside to win back their clothes.

“While it bemused some of the local farmers, E4 viewers responded really well to the show and I’m looking forward to seeing how the team can build on the format in this full series commission.”

Cheryl added: “Do you have the strength, resilience and resourcefulness to survive in the country’s most extreme environments?

“Would you like to compete in a 3-day race in some of Britain’s toughest terrain?

“Could you survive in the great outdoors with no gadgets, no money and no clothes?”

If you’ve answered yes, you are over 18 and available in early summer 2022, you can apply now by visiting: www.shortaudition.com/Naked-Alone-And-Racing-To-Get-Home