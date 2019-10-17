With a cast of cockneys, snooty Ascot race-goers, and foreign royalty, it is a show not to be missed.

When Henry Higgins, professor of phonetics, encounters the flower girl Eliza Doolittle in Covent Garden, he inadvertently inspires her to demand language lessons from him so that she can be a lady in a flower shop, instead of selling flowers at the corner of Tottenham Court Road.

Higgins agrees to teach her, and his wager that he can pass her off as a duchess at the embassy ball, sets the plot in motion.

After linguistic misunderstandings, embarrassment at Ascot and a triumph at the ball, eventually Higgins realises that Eliza has changed him at least as much as he has changed her.

Based on George Bernard Shaw's classic Pygmalion and made famous by Rex Harrison and Audrey Hepburn in the Oscar-winning 1964 film, the musical features such classic songs as I could have Danced all Night, With a little bit of luck, Get me to the Church on Time, Just you Wait, 'Wouldn't it be Loverly and If you Joined us.

The show is being performed at the Priory Centre, Priory Lane, St Neots, on Thursday, November 14, Friday, November 15 and Saturday, November 16. Performances are at 7.30pm, with a matinee performance at 2.30pm on Saturday. Tickets are £14 (adults) and £12 (concessions) and available from www.thevamps.org/tickets or through the Priory Centre box office on: (01480 388922).