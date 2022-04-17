Must visit pub gardens in Cambridgeshire

There are plenty of fantastic pub gardens in Cambridgeshire to enjoy a bite to eat and a summer drink. - Credit: Unsplash

As temperatures warm up and the sun comes out for longer- there's only one thing for it, a trip to a beer garden.

So grab your sunglasses, your wallet and some sun-cream as we take a look at our reader's favourite pub gardens across Cambridgeshire

The Boathouse, Peterborough

Set near the River Nene, The Boathouse in Peterborough has a large garden over looking picturesque views of the river. There's plenty of fruity gins, refreshing ciders and non-alcoholic drinks and an expansive food menu to tuck in to.



The pub is open 11am-11pm Monday-Friday, 9.30am-11pm on Saturdays and 9.30am-10.30pm on Sundays.

The Chequers, Cottenham

If you fancy taking a trip out to one of Cambridgeshire's villages, come and stay awhile at The Chequers in Cottenham.

The village pub has a large garden area with some fantastic pizzas and burgers to enjoy with a pint, G&T or even just a soft drink.



The pub is closed on Mondays, open 3-9pm on Tuesdays, 3-10pm on Wednesdays, 3-10.30pm on Thursdays and 12-11.30pm on Friday and Saturday. The pub is open 12-4pm on Sunday.





The Swan on the River, Littleport

A delightful pub and restaurant idyllically situated on the banks of the River Great Ouse, just north of Ely in Littleport.

There's plenty of outdoor seating to sit bank and unwind and take in the beautiful surroundings of the river.



Enjoy a tipple and fine food made with locally sourced ingredients.

The pub is open Monday- Thursday 12-10.30pm, 12-11pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 12-10pm on Sunday.

The Barley Mow, Hartford

Described by customers as 'well worth a visit' if you're in the area, the pub garden is welcoming and the perfect place to watch the world go by.



The pub also hosts a variety of live music to enjoy on those summer nights.



The pub is open Monday-Wednesday 12-10.30pm, Thursday to Saturday 12-11pm and Sunday 12-10pm.

Royal Oak, St Neots

This family friendly pub is not one to miss with a 'lovely' beer garden at the back of the 17th century thatched pub.

The perfect finish line after a country walk around the area, where you can settle and enjoy a drink, some food and the flowers in the garden.

The pub is closed on Mondays, open 4-10pm on Tuesday, 4-11pm on Weds-Thurs, 4-12pm on Friday, 12pm-12am on Saturdays and 12-9pm on Sundays.



