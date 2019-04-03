The museum , hosting a small temporary exhibition to demonstrate the importance of wool to the local economy of this area when Oliver Cromwell lived here. The suseum will further have been decorated by Cromwell’s flag as Lord Protector, which has been knitted by a volunteer in “rain resistant modern four ply and double knitting acrylic wool”.

During the two days of the festival the museum will have a demonstration of wool spinning by Becky Barrett, a local specialist from St Ives. Families will be able to watch the process of turning wool into yarn, and discuss the practicalities with her. There will be an opportunity to take part in a weaving activity, using much more modern materials. Come along and contribute to a construction of colours and textures woven on a very surprising base!

Stuart Orme, curator of the Cromwell Museum says: “We are very much looking forward to joining this exciting project and hope that there will be many more opportunities for families to have fun while exploring the past, present and future – here and with our twinned communities.”

The museum is an Arts Council Arts Award Adviser, helping young people take part in this scheme which encourages them to explore all kinds of creative activities, to develop skills and share their learning and enthusiasm. The Museum has produced a trail leaflet which will encourage young people to discover and think carefully about the wonderful range of creativity in our towns during this festival, which will be available at the Museum and The Queen Elizabeth School in Godmanchester.

Anyone who would like to use this trail as the first step in their Arts Award journey can come to the museum on Friday, April 11 between 2pm and 3pm or Saturday, April 12 between 11am and 12

am, where they can share their learning and enjoyment, and gain an official award for a cost of £3.75.

For more details, visit the museum’s website at: www.cromwellmuseum.org or call (01480) 708008. To book, call into the museum during opening hours or e-mail: museum@cromwellmuseum.com.