It includes a work called Playing Kate about having a family in austerity Britain, when a young mum compares her life to that of a royal princess.

Also on tbe bill is To the Moon and Back, where a mother and daughter reflect on IVF from different perspectives. Speakers on mental health include Laura Godfrey-Isaacs, artist, activist and midwife and Jodie Hawkes, senior lecturer at Chichester University.

The festival explores maternal mental health and our relationship to motherhood. The programme is designed for an adult audience, however all performances are relaxed and babies and children are welcome. 10am - 4pm. Day pass £12.50/£8 concessions 01223 511511 or junction.co.uk.