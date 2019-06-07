You may also want to watch:

Helen lives a decent, uncomplicated life. Satisfied in her career, she's raising three happy teenagers, and her family has the most envied house on the street. Admittedly, she's growing just a little disenchanted with her marriage to her workaholic husband, Werner. But that's nothing she can't fix. Then one day Helen comes home to something completely unexpected that threatens to shatter her carefully cultivated world.

For disaffected, young petty criminals Ralf and Brian, it was a scheme to make some cash: a quick home invasion. The targets they've chosen are Helen and Werner. With Ralf as lookout, Brian disappears into Helen and Werner's house. But he never comes out.

And Helen's nightmare is just beginning. She can't possibly imagine how much worse it can get or just how far she'll need to go to protect her family.