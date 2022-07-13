Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Step back to Saxon times for Milleniumfest in Great Paxton this weekend

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 10:00 AM July 13, 2022
The Cambridge Viking society, Ousekjarr, will be performing re-enactments at Milleniumfest in Great Paxton

The Cambridge Viking society, Ousekjarr, will be performing re-enactments at Milleniumfest. - Credit: Ousekjarr

Great Paxton's Holy Trinity Church is hosting a Milleniumfest event to celebrate its 1,000-year anniversary in the village.

Milleniumfest is an Anglo-Saxon-themed event that is taking place in the churchyard this weekend on July 16, and July 17 from 10.20 am.

The church was constructed in 1020, and there will be many events to mark the occasion, postponed since 2020, inviting residents to step back into Saxon times to find out what life would have been like in the village 1,000 years ago.

The weekend will feature mask making, archery, storytelling, food and drink stalls, and a Living History Encampment by Ousekjarr - showcasing Anglo Saxon crafts, life, music and Saxon warrior battle skills.

A marketplace will sell Milleniumfest merchandise with entertainment on Saturday, finishing at 5 pm and 3.30 pm on Sunday.

On Sunday, there will be a church procession in the morning, including a Time Warp musical performed by the Peppercorns Academy, written especially for the village, and an evensong in the church from 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm.

The event is free, and everyone is welcome to attend.


