A group of women come together as their partners serve in Afghanistan.

Together they form the very first military wives choir, helping each other through some of life's most difficult moments and also becoming a media sensation and global movement in the process.

Peter Cattaneo (The Full Monty) directs Oscar nominee and BAFTA winner Kristin Scott Thomas (Darkest Hour) and BAFTA nominee Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) in this feel-good crowd-pleaser.

Cast: Kristin Scott Thomas, Sharon Horgan, Greg Wise, Jason Flemyng with Emma Lowndes, Gaby French, Lara Rossi, Amy James-Kelly and India Ria Amarteifio

Director: Peter Cattaneo.