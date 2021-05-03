Published: 10:00 AM May 3, 2021

St Ives Youth Theatre made up of fifty 11 to 18-year-olds will broadcast ‘Mind Your Head’ on YouTube. - Credit: SIYT

St Ives Youth Theatre will tackle important issues surrounding mental health in their latest virtual production.

The theatre group made up of 50, 11 to 18-year-olds will broadcast ‘Mind Your Head’ on YouTube on Thursday, May 6 at 7.30pm.

The play tackles mental health in young adults, coping mechanisms and is written by the company’s artistic director, Sam Burke.

It will be free to watch and has been filmed on the same camera – ensuring all cast members have had the same resources and access.

Sam said: “Since the first lockdown, we have been trying to find ways to encourage our members to produce theatre, check in with them, and ensure a growth in confidence.

“This has met with challenges, but it led to various Zoom sessions and resulted in a number of ideas that could be transformed into performances.

“After extensive conversations with members of our company, I decided to write a play that tackled mental health, deals with a large cast and that could be performed at any given moment.

“Theatre of the Absurd has produced some iconic plays, but it’s such a fine art to get right. I’m hoping that even though the play is mostly sad and depressing (typical us!), you’ll find time to have a laugh!”

The production process began at the end of May 2020, with workshopping taking place in July and rehearsals in November, following the recruitment of new members.

Andy Davis, chairman of St Ives Youth Theatre, said: “Despite not being able to do our usual spring and summer shows, we’ve been working hard to produce an alternative for audiences.

“We will miss our normal home of the St Ives Corn Exchange, but instead, you can watch from your phone, PC, or tablet with our excellent home written, filmed, and produced offering.”

St Ives Youth Theatre aims to provide young people who are currently in secondary education with opportunities to develop their performance skills through a variety of communication methods.

They can work in all areas of stage craft - including supporting performances through stage-management, technical support, marketing, costumes and make-up.



Viewers of the show are not being asked to pay to view, but any donations are welcome.

To make a donation, please visit: https://localgiving.org/charity/siyt/project/myh/.

Watch the play at: https://youtube.com/channel/UCjVY6-Mgf8BP4Nfs09LphuQ