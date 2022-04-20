Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Memorial football match arranged in honour of St Neots teenager

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 4:00 PM April 20, 2022
A memorial football match in honour of Jacob Crawshaw is planned for May 7.

A memorial football match in honour of Jacob Crawshaw is planned for May 7. - Credit: Harrison Clark

A football match has been planned to raise money in memory of a St Neots teenager

Jacob Crawshaw, 19, died in a car crash last year when on his way home from watching the club he supports, Luton Town, who had played Millwall.

Jacob's friends then planned a football match in his honour to raise money for the Road Victims Trust.

Friend and organiser Harrison Clark said: "I felt like I wanted to do something more, and not everyone could make the funeral, so we were just discussing it and then all together we came up with the idea of a football match."

The match will be played at St Neots Town FC, a club Jacob had a scholarship with, on May 7 with a 4 pm kick-off.

Entrance will be £2 for adults and £1 for concessions and under 16s.

More than £1000 has been raised online, and there will be a charity raffle on the day.

If you would like to donate a prize to the raffle, visit www.jacobmemorial.org/memorial-football-match/

Donations to the Road Victims Trust can be made via JustGiving at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/JacobCrawshaw.


