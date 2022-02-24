Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Things to do

Meet the Romans at St Neots Museum

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 1:42 PM February 24, 2022
A Roman soldier from the Longthorpe Legion.

A Roman soldier from the Longthorpe Legion. - Credit: St Neots Museum

Families and children are invited to the Friends of St Neots Museum family open day to meet the 'Romans'.

The day offers the public a chance to find out what life was like for a Roman soldier by meeting the Longthorpe Roman Legion members dressed in their striking replica armour.

The event takes place on Saturday, March 12 and allows the public to discover the work Roman people did, the clothes they wore, the cosmetics they used, what happens if they became sick, their religious beliefs and there is even an opportunity to try on Roman armour (child sizes available).

The Curator of St Neots Museum said: "Today we know more than ever before about life during the Roman period in this area.

"Major road-building schemes along the A14 and the A428 and new housing developments across the region are revealing fascinating new information about life during the Roman period AD 43 – 410."

To find out more information about the event, visit https://www.stneotsmuseum.org.uk/whats-on/.



Heritage
St Neots News

Don't Miss

Nelson Smith, 22, was found with thousands of pounds worth of cannabis and cocaine

Cambs Live News

Rolex watches and designer clothes seized as drug dealer, 22, is jailed

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Trees down on Station Road, Melbourn earlier this morning. 

Cambs Live News

Updates as Storm Eunice batters Cambridgeshire

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Entertainment centre opens in Huntingdon

Gaming centre opens its doors in Huntingdon

Julian Makey

person
The crash happened outside Tesco Express on Needingworth Road in St Ives yesterday (February 15).

Cambs Live News

Family pay tribute to ‘devoted father’ who died in A1123 St Ives crash

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon