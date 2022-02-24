Meet the Romans at St Neots Museum

Families and children are invited to the Friends of St Neots Museum family open day to meet the 'Romans'.

The day offers the public a chance to find out what life was like for a Roman soldier by meeting the Longthorpe Roman Legion members dressed in their striking replica armour.

The event takes place on Saturday, March 12 and allows the public to discover the work Roman people did, the clothes they wore, the cosmetics they used, what happens if they became sick, their religious beliefs and there is even an opportunity to try on Roman armour (child sizes available).

The Curator of St Neots Museum said: "Today we know more than ever before about life during the Roman period in this area.

"Major road-building schemes along the A14 and the A428 and new housing developments across the region are revealing fascinating new information about life during the Roman period AD 43 – 410."

To find out more information about the event, visit https://www.stneotsmuseum.org.uk/whats-on/.







