The hard-hitting production, called Phyllis, will be performed by Women & Theatre at The Medway Centre, in Huntingdon, on March 15, from 2pm till 4pm.

Phyllis tells the story of one woman, and her family’s attempt to navigate the complex system of older people’s care.

Phyllis, aged 80, was managing at home with the help of her family. On one of her daily trips to the shops, she falls and ends up in hospital.

The play documents Phyllis’ decline and her family’s struggle to navigate health and social care systems. It was developed from research with patients, family members, health and social care professionals.

It was commissioned by Birmingham and Solihull STP to help them look at how they could create better care for older people.

Healthwatch has brought the play to Huntingdon via funding from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group.

The performance lasts 50 minutes (approx) and is followed by a post-show discussion.

Healthwatch has invited professionals who make decisions about health and care services to the event to encourage people to share their experiences.

Tickets are free but must be booked in advance. E-mail: enquiries@healthwatchcambspboro.co.uk.