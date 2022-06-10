Manic Street Preachers postpone their Peterborough concert at the Embankment

Manic Street Preachers have postponed their concert at the Embankment in Peterborough on Sunday.

A statement from LPH Concerts said: "It is with huge disappointment Manic Street Preachers have been forced to postpone their forthcoming headline show at Peterborough Embankment this Sunday (12 June) due to lead singer James Dean Bradfield contracting Covid.

"The band were due to play the riverside venue for the first time as part of their summer shows this year and hope to reschedule for as soon as possible.

"All ticket holders will be contacted by their point of sale within the next 48 hours, any queries please contact your original purchase box office."

Mark Harrison, promoter of LPH Concerts and Events, added: “I can confirm that as James Dean Bradfield has returned a positive test for Covid, he is unable to perform at the Embankment this Sunday and the event will no longer go ahead.

"We're devastated with this outcome but have to prioritise the health and safety of our artists, staff and guests.

"We would like to sincerely apologise to everyone who bought a ticket to the Manic Street Preachers. It was set to be a fantastic event and we thank you for your support.

"All ticket holders will be contacted in the next 48 hours by their original point of purchase. On behalf of everyone at LPH Concerts and Events, we would like to wish James a speedy and safe recovery."