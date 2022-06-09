Manic Street Preachers set times for Peterborough Embankment concert

Manic Street Preachers will headline Peterborough Embankment this weekend with set times for the concert now announced.

The A Design for Life group from Wales will rock the outdoor venue alongside the River Nene on Sunday, June 12.

The critically acclaimed Sea Power join The Manics on the Sunday evening line-up.

Formerly known as British Sea Power, Brighton-based Sea Power will support Manic Street Preachers at Peterborough Embankment. - Credit: Supplied by Sliding Doors

The Embankment concert line-up also sees BBC 6 Music favourites and ones to watch, Low Hummer, open the show.

Set times have now been announced for Manic Street Preachers' Peterborough gig.

Low Hummer will support Manic Street Preachers at their Peterborough Embankment concert on Sunday, June 12, 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Sliding Doors

Manic Street Preachers Peterborough set times

17:00 - Gates

18:30 - Low Hummer

19:30 - Sea Power

21:00 - Manic Street Preachers

Manic Street Preachers will play Peterborough Embankment on Sunday, June 12, 2022 with support from Sea Power and Low Hummer. - Credit: Supplied by Sliding Doors

The Manics arrive in Cambridgeshire with 14 top 10 albums to their name, including the recent official UK No.1 smash The Ultra Vivid Lament.

Sunday's gig will be a rare opportunity for Peterborough fans to catch Manic Street Preachers live performing their unique brand of alternative rock, including iconic hits such as Motorcycle Emptiness, A Design For Life and Everything Must Go.

James Dean Bradfield, Sean Moore and Nicky Wire have two UK number one singles to their name, If You Tolerate This Then Your Children Will Be Next and The Masses Against The Classes.

Tickets for Manic Street Preachers in Peterborough cost £49.50 and can be purchased at www.lph.live.