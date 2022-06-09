Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Manic Street Preachers set times for Peterborough Embankment concert

Alan Davies

Published: 9:11 PM June 9, 2022
Manic Street Preachers will play Peterborough Embankment on Sunday, June 12.

Manic Street Preachers will headline Peterborough Embankment this weekend with set times for the concert now announced.

The A Design for Life group from Wales will rock the outdoor venue alongside the River Nene on Sunday, June 12.

The critically acclaimed Sea Power join The Manics on the Sunday evening line-up.

Formerly known as British Sea Power, Brighton-based Sea Power will support Manic Street Preachers at Peterborough Embankment.

The Embankment concert line-up also sees BBC 6 Music favourites and ones to watch, Low Hummer, open the show.

Set times have now been announced for Manic Street Preachers' Peterborough gig.

Low Hummer will support Manic Street Preachers at their Peterborough Embankment concert on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Manic Street Preachers Peterborough set times
17:00 - Gates
18:30 - Low Hummer
19:30 - Sea Power
21:00 - Manic Street Preachers

Manic Street Preachers will play Peterborough Embankment on Sunday, June 12, 2022 with support from Sea Power and Low Hummer.

The Manics arrive in Cambridgeshire with 14 top 10 albums to their name, including the recent official UK No.1 smash The Ultra Vivid Lament.

Sunday's gig will be a rare opportunity for Peterborough fans to catch Manic Street Preachers live performing their unique brand of alternative rock, including iconic hits such as Motorcycle Emptiness, A Design For Life and Everything Must Go.

James Dean Bradfield, Sean Moore and Nicky Wire have two UK number one singles to their name, If You Tolerate This Then Your Children Will Be Next and The Masses Against The Classes.

Tickets for Manic Street Preachers in Peterborough cost £49.50 and can be purchased at www.lph.live.

