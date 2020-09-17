Charity based car event PICTURE: Hazel Quest Charity based car event PICTURE: Hazel Quest

Magpas Air Ambulance has received a £2,780 donation from the organisers of the Classic Affair’, a charity classic car event.

The Classic Affair event, held at Hemingford Pavilion on Saturday September 5, saw more than 200 cars and 50 motorcycles on display. Visitors were able to enjoy the food and refreshments and live music from Caxton Swing Band.

Organisers, Hazel and Paul Quest, said “This is a wonderful result given the circumstances - this year’s donation is the biggest ever raised from A Classic Affair.

“We feel extremely thankful that we were able to go ahead with the event and we thank everyone involved for behaving responsibly, following the guidelines and digging deep for a wonderful cause.”

Charity based car event PICTURE: Hazel Quest Charity based car event PICTURE: Hazel Quest

“Huge thanks goes to our sponsors, Maxine Lester Lettings and Property Management and Quest Brothers Classic Cars, both of St Ives. We wouldn’t be able to run the event without their generous support.”

Hazel and Paul, along with sponsor Maxine Lester, presented the cheque to Magpas Air Ambulance on September 14.