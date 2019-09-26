However, they hide a dark secret beneath their exterior prowess - they are also Oxford graduates with degrees in physics and chemistry, and fully qualified secondary school teachers to boot.

Their new show Unbelievable Science, which comes to The Junction, in Cambridge on October 20/21, combines their trademark showmanship and silliness with genuine scientific knowledge and a life-long love of learning to create a spectacular science show.

Fresh from a critically acclaimed run of Unbelievable Science at the Edinburgh Fringe, where it was nominated for the Primary Times Children's Choice Award, Morgan & West are hitting the road taking the show all over England this autumn.

Audiences can expect captivating chemistry, phenomenal physics, and bonkers biology in this fun for all the family science extravaganza. Fires, explosions, lightning on stage, optical illusions, mass audience experiments, and 3D shadow puppets await all those wily enough to come along and be intrigued by science.

For more information about times and ticket prices, contact the junction on: 01223 511511 or online: www.thejunction.co.uk.