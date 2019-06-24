It's now 40 years since Madness released their first hit, The Prince, but you wouldn't be able to tell that it was that long ago, as they sounded just as polished as before. There really isn't another band like Madness, with their loyal fan base following them where ever they go this really isn't a night to be missed. Fans of all ages turned up on Friday night to see the band, some after a day of racing, and they didn't disappoint. Beaming with pride, Suggs wore his well known outfit on stage, which included the iconic black sunglasses. Fans joined alongside him wearing either black bowler hats or the popular Red Fez hats, which was also worn by saxophonist Lee Thompson. From classic favourites Baggy Trousers, It Must be Love and Our House, to new pieces including Mr Apples, and Can't Touch us now, all from their 2016 album. As ever, the six piece band opened up with One Step Beyond, which although was a great opener, reminded those that Cathal Smyth (known as Chas Smash) who did the iconic