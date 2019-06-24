Madness at Newmarket Nights on Friday PICTURE: Angela Smith Madness at Newmarket Nights on Friday PICTURE: Angela Smith

It's now 40 years since Madness released their first hit, The Prince, but you wouldn't be able to tell that it was that long ago, as they sounded just as polished as before.

There really isn't another band like Madness, with their loyal fan base following them where ever they go this really isn't a night to be missed.

Fans of all ages turned up on Friday night to see the band, some after a day of racing, and they didn't disappoint.

Beaming with pride, Suggs wore his well known outfit on stage, which included the iconic black sunglasses.

Fans joined alongside him wearing either black bowler hats or the popular Red Fez hats, which was also worn by saxophonist Lee Thompson.

From classic favourites Baggy Trousers, It Must be Love and Our House, to new pieces including Mr Apples, and Can't Touch us now, all from their 2016 album.

As ever, the six piece band opened up with One Step Beyond, which although was a great opener, reminded those that Cathal Smyth (known as Chas Smash) who did the iconic "Hey you, don't watch that watch this…" introduction to the song, left the group in 2014.

The band energy was like we were back in the 90's, and you wouldn't be able to tell that the six are now in their 50's and 60's.

A sweet reminder was told by Suggs, who reminisced on the bands 40th anniversary, revealing that they appeared on Top of the Pops to sing The Prince, 40 years ago on the day.

The Newmarket Jockey club was a great host for the show, with the day running smoothly.

From security, to hospitality, the venue did everything it can to make the night as comfortable and easy as possible.

Overall, Madness was, and still are a national treasure. I didn't see a fan leave the venue feeling disappointed. They are still the best of what Britain has to offer.