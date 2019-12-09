Drawing on their musical roots in ska, Madness were responsible for some of the most credible pop compositions of the eighties with their ability to write songs that sparkle with the spirit of British life. Creating their trademark 'nutty' sound, they spent more weeks in the charts in that decade than any other group, with classic hits such as One Step Beyond, My Girl, Baggy Trousers and House Of Fun.

Famous for their legendary live shows, their performances exude good-humour and exuberance. In 2019, the band celebrated their 40th Anniversary, including the book release Before We Was We: Madness by Madness and sold out Roundhouse dates in their London home town, testament to their enduring popularity as they enter the next phase of their incredible career.

Forest Live is a major outdoor live music series held every year by Forestry England. It introduces forests to new audiences in unique, natural woodland arenas around the country. More than 1.9 million people have attended a Forest Live concert in the last 19 years. With everything needed for a great night out, including food and drink, the concerts are well-known for their informal and relaxed atmosphere set to a spectacular forest backdrop. Going to a Forest Live concert helps look after the nation's forests sustainably, with income from ticket sales helping to create beautiful places for people to enjoy, wildlife to flourish and trees to grow.

Madness with special guests The Farm and guest support Emily Capell are at Thetford Forst on June 20.

Tickets £47 (plus £5.70 booking fee) go on sale at 9am on Friday, December 13 from Forestry England box office on: 03000 680400 or buy online: www.forestryengland.uk/music.